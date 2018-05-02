Menu
Netflix responds to Robot worship
Netflix's hilarious response to feedback

2nd May 2018

FANS giving Netflix feedback for its original content is nothing new, but sometimes the streaming service is surprised by the talking points raised by its customers.

Take the company's reboot of Lost in Space for example.

After being released on the platform, Netflix was quick to discover a trend among feedback, which the company found more than a little disturbing.

Many people were vocal in sharing their thoughts that the robot who becomes the Robinson familyâ€™s protector in Lost in Space is actually quite the hunk.

 

 

The heavy influx of people saying they were aroused by the robot caused Netflix to respond in hilarious fashion.

 

