Netflix’s hilarious response to feedback

FANS giving Netflix feedback for its original content is nothing new, but sometimes the streaming service is surprised by the talking points raised by its customers.

Take the company's reboot of Lost in Space for example.

After being released on the platform, Netflix was quick to discover a trend among feedback, which the company found more than a little disturbing.

Many people were vocal in sharing their thoughts that the robot who becomes the Robinson familyâ€™s protector in Lost in Space is actually quite the hunk.

THE LOST IN SPACE ROBOT IS SEXY YOU GUYS ARE JUST COWARDS!!!!!!!! — maria (@hermanngaylieb) May 1, 2018

real talk though: the robot in the 2018 lost in space series is HOT and toby stephens is in it so i really should get on watching it at some point — chuckles (@lizardagenda) April 29, 2018

The heavy influx of people saying they were aroused by the robot caused Netflix to respond in hilarious fashion.

you're tellin me — Netflix US (@netflix) May 1, 2018

Lost in Space trailer: Netflix have re-imagined a TV classic.

Okay, I'm not the only one who has a boner for the robot in Lost in Space, am I? — Lucipurr Meowingstar @ BLFC (@StripeyButt) April 27, 2018

I’ve finally realized I got a problem when I ended up falling for that hot Lost in Space robot 🤖 pic.twitter.com/xZa6CxBsWU — Mr.Prushkea 💵 (@leroidelor86) May 1, 2018

im gonna be honest with yall im genuinely debating watching the lost in space reboot for the hot robot — maria (@hermanngaylieb) April 23, 2018