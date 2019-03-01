Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Baby-Sitters Club had previously been adapted as a 1995 movie
The Baby-Sitters Club had previously been adapted as a 1995 movie
TV

Netflix is rebooting a ’90s favourite

by Wenlei Ma
1st Mar 2019 12:55 PM

ARE you ready to flash back to a time of scrunchies, denim overalls and precocious kids acting way beyond their age?

The latest childhood favourite to get the reboot treatment is The Baby-Sitters Club, which is coming back as a 10-episode series on Netflix.

The books were a staple for kids growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, following the adventures of a group of young teen girls running their own babysitting service in a Connecticut town.

The new series will be centre on the same characters - Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn - in a modern-day update.

Apparently 2019 parents still trust 13-year-olds to look after their kids? Sure.

The books were created by Ann M. Martin and were originally printed from 1986 to 2000, numbering more than 300 books, plus spin-off series like the Little Sister books. The books reportedly sold over 175 million copies.

 

The Babysitters Club books sold over 175 million copies in their time
The Babysitters Club books sold over 175 million copies in their time

The titles had already been adapted into a short-lived series in 1990, before a 1995 feature film which starred Larisa Oleynik, Rachael Leigh Cook and Austin O'Brien.

Martin said in a statement, according to Vice: "I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years.

"I'm honoured to continue to hear from readers - now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers - who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends."

Netflix said it sees The Baby-Sitters Club as an opportunity to tell an "aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs".

The Baby-Sitters Club follows other recent nostalgia-tinged reboots or revivals of youth titles including Full House, Charmed, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Roswell and a Nancy Drew series currently in the works.

Now, if someone could get cracking on that reboot of Sweet Valley High, that would be swell.

Share your TV and movie obsessions: @wenleima

baby sisters club editors picks netflix rebooting

Top Stories

    Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    premium_icon Exact amount gender gap is costing women

    Business AT last, a figure has been put on the pay gap between men and women at the top of major companies — and achieving pay parity will take a lifetime.

    Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    premium_icon Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    News "You can be rich or poor, black or white, but you just feel broken.”

    Your daily fuel guide

    premium_icon Your daily fuel guide

    News START your week off right with the best priced fuel.

    ‘Harmful cult’ linked to children's books

    premium_icon ‘Harmful cult’ linked to children's books

    News Therapy program linked to Universal Medicine inspiration