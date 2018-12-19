Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
TV

Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

by Bronte Coy
19th Dec 2018 10:12 AM

MUGGLES - prepare for a magical summer.

Just days after Stan announced a major deal with Disney - which saw the company's best live-action and animated films and TV shows added to the service - rival streaming service Netflix has offered up a major surprise of its own.

The entire Harry Potter collection will be available to watch from January 15 - meaning hours of uninterrupted quality time with Harry, Hermione, Ron and the world of wizardry and witchcraft.

All eight films will be released via Netflix - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

 

Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.

It's just under a month until they're all available - and fans are riddikulus-ly (sorry) excited:

editors picks harry potter netflix news

Top Stories

    Headland kangaroo population at breaking point

    premium_icon Headland kangaroo population at breaking point

    News The population density of kangaroos living on the Look At Me Now Headland is one of the highest reported for the species.

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    In the air as search continues

    premium_icon In the air as search continues

    News Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter crew take to the air for day two.

    Protesters say environmental laws not cutting through

    premium_icon Protesters say environmental laws not cutting through

    News More than 100 people gathered for the protest.

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    News It's cost billions and is in the home stretch in terms of completion

    Local Partners