Netball's big day for little players

AS THIS year's junior netball competitions draw to an end, it's with pride that the Coffs Harbour Netball Association looks back on the season and gears up for the grand finals being played out at Murray Drive Netball Courts on Saturday.

Netball is renowned for its high intensity and fast play and the local juniors have definitely produced plenty of that this year. The grand finals should prove no exception.

The end of season presentations are being conducted immediately after tomorrow afternoon's Division 1 grand final where not only will the winning teams be presented with their trophies but two of the CHNA's volunteers will be recognised for a truly amazing effort when they're presented with NSW Netball 40 years of service medals.

Netball is certainly alive and well on the Coffs Coast and with more than 350 junior players and 200 senior players, the association's executive committee is very pleased.

Each Saturday junior players take to the courts for either Sawtell Toormina, Souths and Westside and with a variety of age divisions and teams, there's a spot for everyone.

Teams train with their clubs each week at the courts and enjoy the competition each weekend.

Netball has an excellent Net-Set-Go program that introduces younger players to the game and ensures the player's skills are well developed.

For those teams in tomorrow's grand finals the association says you've done them, your club and team proud, and give it all you've got.

NETBALL GRAND FINAL DAY

10-11.30am - Division 6: 7-8 years' gala day and presentation

Noon - Division 4 and 5 grand finals

1.30pm - Division 2 and 3 grand finals

3pm - Division 1 grand final

4pm - Presentation for all grand finals