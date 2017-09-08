23°
Sport

Netball's big day for little players

BIG DAY: Junior netball competitions draw to an end.
BIG DAY: Junior netball competitions draw to an end. Brad Greenshields

AS THIS year's junior netball competitions draw to an end, it's with pride that the Coffs Harbour Netball Association looks back on the season and gears up for the grand finals being played out at Murray Drive Netball Courts on Saturday.

Netball is renowned for its high intensity and fast play and the local juniors have definitely produced plenty of that this year. The grand finals should prove no exception.

The end of season presentations are being conducted immediately after tomorrow afternoon's Division 1 grand final where not only will the winning teams be presented with their trophies but two of the CHNA's volunteers will be recognised for a truly amazing effort when they're presented with NSW Netball 40 years of service medals.

Netball is certainly alive and well on the Coffs Coast and with more than 350 junior players and 200 senior players, the association's executive committee is very pleased.

Each Saturday junior players take to the courts for either Sawtell Toormina, Souths and Westside and with a variety of age divisions and teams, there's a spot for everyone.

Teams train with their clubs each week at the courts and enjoy the competition each weekend.

Netball has an excellent Net-Set-Go program that introduces younger players to the game and ensures the player's skills are well developed.

For those teams in tomorrow's grand finals the association says you've done them, your club and team proud, and give it all you've got.

NETBALL GRAND FINAL DAY

10-11.30am - Division 6: 7-8 years' gala day and presentation

Noon - Division 4 and 5 grand finals

1.30pm - Division 2 and 3 grand finals

3pm - Division 1 grand final

4pm - Presentation for all grand finals

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour netball association netball

Coffs Coast Advocate
LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

More than six years after her violent death on a beach near Iluka, the family of Lynette Daley are feeling vindicated after guilty verdicts for two men.

School zone to be removed from crossing

A new pedestrian crossing has been installed in Woolgoolga to replace the school crossing.

School zone and flashing lights to be removed from crossing.

Campfires and barbecues in forests now banned

Lighting a campfire or barbecue will now carry a maximum penalty of $2200.

Fire using solid fuels now banned in Mid North Coast forests.

Ambulances called to Public Housing office

ON SCENE: NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man in his 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest inside the Department of Housing in Coffs Harbour.

Man treated for cardiac arrest

Local Partners

Horse attacked by dogs goes on to win on Cup day

A DOG attack threatened to derail the racing career of six-year-old gelding.

North Coast Open in full swing

Indian player Abhay Singh tests the Coffs Harbour courts as he prepares for the North Coast Open.

Four qualifiers progress through to North Coast Open's main draw.

Lions in danger of losing AFLW stars

Brisbane Lions captain Emma Zielke (left) leads her team on to the field for the AFLW grand final in March.

Lack of a new stadium exposing side to interstate poaching raids.