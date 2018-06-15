Netballers earn state silver medals

SILVER MEDAL: Coffs Harbour's open women finished second at the 2018 NSW Netball championships.

SILVER MEDAL: Coffs Harbour's open women finished second at the 2018 NSW Netball championships. Contributed

A TRIP to West Gosford proved highly successful for Coffs Harbour's open netball team.

Competing at the 50th anniversary NSW Championships, the players finished second in Open Division 2 after braving uncomfortable conditions.

Rain showers and biting cold winter breezes didn't help, but the ladies showed plenty of defensive aggression and team chemistry to be tough competitors.

Playing 18 games, they went into finals with a draw against Tamworth before bowing out to Westlakes by four points in the decider.

Led by Tanya Hagley, the squad consisted of Ashlie Hughes, Shelly Spagnolo, Leigh Bruckard, Emily Conlan, Gabi White, Haneen Shatry, Kodie Vandenberg, Nikkia Humphries and Raina Campbell.