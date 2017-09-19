30°
Sport

Netball deciders bring hard fough victories

Souths Gaytimes overcame the Souths Killer Pythons in the Coffs Harbour Netball Association's Division 1 grand final.
Souths Gaytimes overcame the Souths Killer Pythons in the Coffs Harbour Netball Association's Division 1 grand final. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

EACH Coffs Harbour Netball Association club was represented in the junior competition's grand finals.

Beautiful weather greeted the netballers at the Murray Drive courts and the day started with a fun-filled gala day round robin for the 7/8years teams.

For many of the players it meant they ended their first season by honing their skills and having a ton of laughs along the way.

Following this the competitive teams took to the courts and the grand finals were close and competitive and every player gave their best.

Souths won three of the grand finals, including Division 1 and 2, while Westside won in the other two divisions.

COFFS NETBALL GRAND FINALS

Div 1: Souths Gaytimes def Souths Killer Pythons

Div 2: Souths Clinkers def Souths Minties

Div 3: Westside Warriors def Westside Woodchucks

Div 4: Westside Woodchucks def Sawtell Toormina Turtles

Div 5: Souths Skittles def Souths Red Skins

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour netball association junior sport netball

Coffs Coast Advocate
Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

INJURIES ranged from a man hitting himself in the groin with a hammer to amputations, cuts and hits to the head.

All creatures great and small

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Vicky McClure, Barry Mufford and Pickles the cat invite everyone all to the birthday celebrations of CHVH are celebrating 50 years with an open day on Sunday, September 24.

FROM family pets to camels, cattle and snakes, CHVH has seen it all.

Rescue chopper flies boy from Coffs to John Hunter

COFFS MISSION: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a medical condition, from Coffs Harbour Base Hospital to John Hunter Hospital.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter tasked to Coffs Harbour this morning

It's best practice at Sawtell

Sawtell SLSC has been recognised for its great work on and off the beach.

Sawtell SLSC achieves bronze level status in Quality Club Program.

Local Partners

Mid North Coast and Wallsend win SAP championships

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's 12 years team has gone through the Telstra State Championship undefeated while Wallsend claimed 14 years crown.

Quinn's clean sweep in South Australia

Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn has claimed victory in the Australian Rally Championship at Lightforce Rally SA.

ARC title to go down to the wire in Coffs Harbour in November

Grieving Boyd set for Broncos return

Darius Boyd during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill.

Teammate Sam Thaiday says club will rally behind skipper.