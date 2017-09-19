Netball deciders bring hard fough victories

EACH Coffs Harbour Netball Association club was represented in the junior competition's grand finals.

Beautiful weather greeted the netballers at the Murray Drive courts and the day started with a fun-filled gala day round robin for the 7/8years teams.

For many of the players it meant they ended their first season by honing their skills and having a ton of laughs along the way.

Following this the competitive teams took to the courts and the grand finals were close and competitive and every player gave their best.

Souths won three of the grand finals, including Division 1 and 2, while Westside won in the other two divisions.

COFFS NETBALL GRAND FINALS

Div 1: Souths Gaytimes def Souths Killer Pythons

Div 2: Souths Clinkers def Souths Minties

Div 3: Westside Warriors def Westside Woodchucks

Div 4: Westside Woodchucks def Sawtell Toormina Turtles

Div 5: Souths Skittles def Souths Red Skins