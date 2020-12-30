Neil Evans gives his ‘Cracking Coffs Preview’

POSTPONED: Coffs Harbour Racing Club had no choice but to shift today's running of the Country Championship race day to Tuesday after a deluge over the past week.

ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00; with the Summer Cup Race 8 also carrying a BOBS Extra Bonus of $5625.00

1st Race @ 12.40pm

Track down to a Heavy 9, with rain forecast, and Rail out +4m from 1000m to 350m into a Cut/Away & True the Remainder:

*RACE 1 @ 12.40pm RAINE & HORNE TOORMINA/SAWTELL MAIDEN HCP (810m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

We kick off the big Summer Cup meeting with a testing maiden over the flying short course. Hard to go past local 3YO gelding 3. PARKSVILLE (Brett Dodson/Dylan Gibbons a2kg; 56kg) after a brave debut at Eagle Farm when showing speed from a wide draw before fading late. Back to this company and over the scamper trip, only has to leave the machine okay to be the one to beat.

MAIN DANGERS: Plenty lining up to challenge headed by 3YO Grafton gelding 6. Two Better who looked sharp winning an 800m trial at this track, although not likely to want it too wet on debut being by Easy Rocking. Rival home track 4YO debutant 1. All Too Holy trialled well at Armidale, and is bred to get through rain-affected ground. Include in wider exotics local 3YO 5. Endangered Species who debuts off two handy spaced trials for a smart stable; while Port filly 9. Let Us Loose is also a big watch after two useful trials, and debuts in blinkers.

Likely Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: PARKSVILLE to Win and Box Exacta 1,3,6

RACE 2 @ 1.15pm RACING CARNIVAL ESCAPES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1012m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Very open and tough race, and there won‘t be any loafing either in this one. Wauchope 3YO filly 8. SLICE OF HEAVEN (Colt Prosser/Ms Belinda Hodder; 57.5kg) did a fair job second-up battling away from the wide barrier in a much tougher Highway at Randwick, and can strike back in this class from a softer draw. Only two careers wins from seven starts have come in soft going, and is a mile over the odds.

MAIN DANGERS: Capable Taree 7YO 4. Makuba won a BM 50 at Kempsey two runs back before being overhauled by a smart one in this grade at home. Drawn to dictate, but would prefer it a little drier. Local 6YO gelding 5. Ballybrack continues to improve having won two of his last three at Armidale, and has enough early speed to figure coming back in distance off a four-week break. Honest 7YO1. Capanello hasn‘t won for a while, but hit the line nicely in his last two. Wears blinkers for the first time at his 50th start, although poorly in at the weights despite a drop in grade.

Likely Tempo: Good

My Betting Attack: SLICE OF HEAVEN Each Way and Box Exacta: 4,5,8

RACE 3 @ 1.50pm LA FLEUR D‘ALYSE CLASS 2 HCP (1615m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Out to the middle distance trip in another very open affair. Under-rated Newcastle 5YO 5. LUCITOR (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a2kg; 54.5kg) can peak over this distance third-up with a 2kg claim after missing the start and then making up plenty of late ground in a thinner race at Mudgee. That was only second-up off a 10-month absence, and he raced competitively over further last prep.

MAIN DANGERS: Ultra consistent 5YO 2. Greenskeeper carries weight well, and can roll forward from a wider draw. Well placed here after finishing close-up in his last two at BM 66 level, but not convinced he‘s a strong miler. Local 5YO gelding 4. Saintly Sunrise is searching for this journey after flashing home first-up here, and then always well back in a stronger Highway at Randwick. Inside draw perhaps won’t suit his pattern, but relishes rain-affected ground. Progressive 5YO Taree mare 9. Valley’s Sister bolted in a BM 58 two runs back before sticking on strong at Tuncurry behind smart Onemore Sapphire who has since won again; while 4YO 8. Paavo is best of the rest getting down in the weights fifth-up.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: LUCITOR Each Way and Trifecta: 2,4,5/2,4,5,9/2,4,5,8,9

RACE 4 @ 2.25pm J SOCIETY BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1315m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Strong race, with plenty of chances. After looming big and just being edged out in two runs back from a spell, Newcastle 4YO gelding 5. MISTER ZEE (Kris Lees/Ben Looker; 58kg) was very disappointing as a heavily backed fancy at Tuncurry after getting a lovely trail. Have to be forgiving especially if the track gets well into soft range.

MAIN DANGERS: Grafton mare 10. Nanakorobi Yaoki battled on okay in deeper Highway company after a string of solid runs at Ballina, and draws the inside; while watch the betting on Newcastle mare 7. Miss Scallini who resumes off a quiet trial from a soft gate.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: MISTER ZEE to Win

RACE 5 @ 3.05pm COUNTRY TO COAST PEST CONTROL MAIDEN PLATE (1415m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:

The wide open theme continues with the maidens. Scone and ex-Victorian 4YO gelding 4. GILDED CROWN (Mark Schmetzer/Ben Looker; 59kg) hit the line impressively at Gunnedah in his first run off a six-week break for new stable after switching from Victoria. Suited over more ground, drawn to get a trail, and is bred to handle rain-affected ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Newcastle filly 13. Tickle Me Scarlett improved sharply at her second start, and has drawn the inside; while include local 4YO 5. Praeferox third-up.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: GILDED CROWN to Win

RACE 6 @ 3.40pm SAWTELL HOTEL CLASS 1 HCP (1012m):

Back we come to the sprint trip, and there should be plenty of pressure on up front. Newcastle 3YO filly 1. CIAO UNO (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a2kg; 56.5kg) has let punters down in her last two after a runaway and dominant first-up win at Port Macquarie. But she loves soft ground, and back to the shorter journey with a 2kg claim are huge plusses.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track 5YO mare 2. Fantini resumes off a sharp trial win in heavy ground, and can come to hand quickly; while Wyong filly 4. The Neon Knight was terrific under a big weight first-up at Tuncurry, and also likes rain-affected going, but second-up form is a query.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: CIAO UNO to Win and Quinella 1 & 2

RACE 7 @ 4.15pm VELVETS ON JETTY CLASS 1 HCP (1012m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Strong depth here for this grade. Progressive 4YO Taree gelding 1. STANDING BEAR (Tony Ball/Ben Looker; 59.5kg) will be hard to beat from the draw. Came off two tidy runs in CL2 company to produce a solid closing effort in tougher Highway grade at Randwick. Naturally up in weight coming back to this grade, but looks very well placed.

MAIN DANGERS: Watch the market closely on 4YO local mare 2. Qadira Star who resumes with no official trial, but can come to hand quickly. Bolted in by five lengths on a heavy track at only second start in late July. Rival home track 4YO mare 5. Vallejo resumed with a strong maiden win at home, and is ready to take the next step in ground she likes. Include Grafton 4YO 3. Fu Hao who swept home for an impressive maiden win first-up at this track, and showed enough in soft ground through her initial prep to be in the finish.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: STANDING BEAR to Win and Quinella: 1 & 2

RACE 8 @ 4.50pm Le Dain Designs SUMMER CUP BENCHMARK 58 HCP (2015m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

Feature race looms as a real cat-and-mouse tactical battle, and there are plenty of chances. Keen at the big value here about 5YO Port Macquarie gelding 9. LUCKY FOR SOME (John Sprague/Grant Buckley; 55.5kg) who is ready to strike deep into this current prep. Was close-up in a handy CL2 at Coffs over a mile before powering home into a place in similar grade at Tuncurry. Likes it soft, and crucially drawn to get to the outside.

MAIN DANGERS: Gold Coast-based 6YO 6. Mighty Quinn has plenty to offer despite a poor winning strike rate from 43 starts. Fought hard to narrowly win a BM 58 three runs back before close-up on home track, but dropped out alarmingly last start in tougher CL3 grade. Big key finally gets back on to preferred softer ground, and is fairly treated at the weights back in this class. Newcastle 4YO 4. Political has been mixing his runs since a CL1 win at Muswellbrook four starts back, but gets a handy 2kg claim, and nearly always finds his best on softer ground. Local 4YO 7. Italian Tune can be hard to catch, but gets nice weight relief, and prefers rain-affected going.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: LUCKY FOR SOME Each Way and Box Exacta 4,6,9

RACE 9 @ 5.30pm TWO TAILS WINES CLASS 1 HCP (1315m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:

We close out a bumper card with a tricky and competitive sprint. Port 4YO gelding 3. STONECOLD FLEX (Tas Morton/Ms Mikayla Weir a0kg; 58kg) has been banging on the door all prep. Was run down in the last few strides here two runs back before sticking on strong in a deeper Highway at Randwick, but will need to get over from a wide draw without doing too much work. Blinkers come off.

MAIN DANGERS: Expect home track 5YO 1. A Million Dreams to improve third-up from a good draw; while Port mare 8. Resplendence resumes off a steady trial, and is already a heavy track winner.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: STONECOLD FLEX to WIN

My BEST EARLY BETS:

R4 5. MISTERZEE** Expect: $3.25 - $3.60; My Early Rating: $2.20

R5 4. GILDED CROWN** Expect: $4.00 - $4.15; My Early Rating: $2.50

R7 1. STANDING BEAR* Expect: $3.25 - $3.50; My Early Rating: $2.38

My BEST EARLY VALUE:

R2 8. SLICE OF HEAVEN*** Expect: $8.00 - $9.00; My Early Rating: $4.65

R3 5. LUCITOR* Expect: $7.00 - $8.00; My Early Rating: $4.90

My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:

R7: QUINELLA: 1 & 2

TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

Kris Lees

JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Ben Looker

Dylan Gibbons

GOOD LUCK @NeilEvansmail