Neighbours up north need help

THE rain may have stopped but the need for support certainly hasn't.

Screenwave and local artists and organisations are joining forces to host a film and music night to raise funds for our northern neighbours affected by the recent floods from cyclone Debbie.

Every dollar raised at this event will go to creative industries and local artists, with Arts Northern Rivers and Common Ground Byron Bay to help with distributing the funds.

There are no overheads in the project.

One hundred per cent of the money raised will go towards artists who have lost their livelihoods in flood affected areas of regional NSW.

Get behind this important cause and come make some noise for our northern neighbours with The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble - the extraordinary new film from Morgan Neville, the director of the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

Spanning the globe, this is the celebratory story of the renowned international musical collective created by legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The feature-length documentary follows this group of diverse instrumentalists, vocalists, composers, arrangers, visual artists and storytellers as they explore the power of music to preserve tradition, shape, cultural evolution and inspire hope.

Event: May 11, doors open 6.30pm, nibbles, live music at 7pm, film follows.

Tickets $25 at jettytheatre.com or 6648 4930