Neighbour’s nasty note to nude couple

Karin and Jay are a married couple from the UK.

Karin and Jay are a married couple from the UK.

A BRITISH couple who were told off by their neighbours for walking around naked in their own home say they are just living "normal" lives.

Karin and Jay Stone from Lemington, a town in northeast England, were shocked to receive a note from their neighbours, complaining they could see them naked through their windows.

"Would you please close your blinds when getting dressed or undressed," the anonymous note said.

"We are sick of seeing big bum, big boobs and little willy. Or we will report you both for indecent exposure."

The angry note left by the couple's neighbours.

"We're not nudists or exhibitionists," Karin, 33, told Yahoo7 Be. "We're just going to continue going about or daily life and hope that our 'sensitive' neighbours will stop perving on us."

Karin told The Chronicle Live: that she and her husband were just living ordinary, normal lives.

"I don't understand it, it's not like we've been parading around naked - just living a normal life," she said.

"It does feel really creepy - I feel like somebody has been peeping. I'm considering putting a note over both my windows saying 'stop looking!'

"Really it's just a bit excessive - if they'd just knocked on my door and said there was an issue with privacy, that would have been fine."

Married couple Karin and Jay had an angry note shoved under their door.

The note went public after Jay posted a photo of the message on Facebook.

"I woke up to find it had had about 15,000 comments in 24 hours, and I had a call to talk about it on breakfast television - it's really surreal," Karin said.

"People have been suggesting how we should respond, we've had a few more outrageous suggestions.

"Some people were saying we should start doing a choreographed naked dance. We had quite a laugh about it."

In the end, she did decide to write a reply, asking her spying neighbours to stop spying on them.

"Stop looking through our windows you peeping Tom," the note said.