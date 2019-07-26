Neighbours dog barking up the wrong tree

Question - My neighbours dog constantly barks on their veranda which is right next door to my bedroom window. It seems to bark at their door, wanting to come inside but doesn't seem to bother them, yet drives me mental. Is there anything I can suggest to them to make it stop?

Answer - You may need to have a conversation with your neighbours about this problem and how it is affecting you.

You could suggest to them that they engage the services of a good dog trainer.

Failing this, you are within your rights to notify the council of your problem.