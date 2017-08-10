24°
News

Neighbourhood complaints over fires on the rise

10th Aug 2017 9:30 AM
Bonfires, burn-offs and wood heaters are causing complaints to council.
Bonfires, burn-offs and wood heaters are causing complaints to council. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A RECENT rise in complaints over nuisance burning has today seen Coffs Harbour Council issue reminders to residents.

Investigations by Council Environmental Health Officers have found that prohibited materials such as plastic bags, plastics and agricultural waste and materials such as mattresses, tyres, furniture and household rubbish have been burned on some properties.

Under current clean air legislation, offenders can face fines of $500 for an individual and $1,000 for a company.

There has also been an increase in people burning dried green waste in their backyards in urban residential areas.

Again the same fines of $500 or $1000 can be issued to anyone burning green waste in a prohibited zone.

Only vegetation is permitted to be burned in rural and large lot residential zones (zones RU2 and R5), but it is still subject to the requirements of the Rural Fires Act and Regulations. All other zones require approval from Council.

Residents should be aware that vegetation can be disposed of at the Englands Road waste facility - and is free when using the vouchers issued annually to ratepayers - so burning is only permitted as a last resort.

A council approval to burn is not required for:

  • Lighting a fire for cooking, recreation such as camping, picnicking;
  • Burning of vegetation for carrying out agricultural operations;
  • Lighting a fire for the purposes for instruction of methods of fire fighting; and
  • Bushfire hazard reduction work undertaken with a hazard reduction certificate issued by the Rural Fire Service.

Anyone planning on lighting a fire is asked to check whether a Fire Permit is required with their local Rural Fire Service.

Householders with a wood heater are reminded that it is also prohibited to burn rubbish and painted or treated timber in a wood heater.

It is best to burn only dry, seasoned hardwood and reduce smoke emissions by not allowing fires to smoulder overnight.

For further information on burning, please go to:

Residents unsure of the zoning of their property can check via the mapping tools on Council's website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Super Tonic has Bellamy Sydney bound

Super Tonic has Bellamy Sydney bound

COFFS Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy can't remember the last time he took a horse to Sydney and he's looking forward to his first Highway Handicap experience.

Same sex marriage vote should be via phone

There's been a backlash to the proposal for a public poll via post on same sex marriage.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Dealing with a serial pest

Indian Myna.

Hunting season for indian mynas is underway

MELTDOWN! Offer of free pizzas cooks Facebook page

Is it possible that we love pizza TOO much?

Local Partners

Time to keep the rising water at bay

TO help understand and manage flood risk, funding has been awarded to the Coffs Harbour City to help with flood affected areas.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

Claim your piece of paradise with this stunning coastal hideaway.

17 Fern Tree Place, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000 ...

Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunningly contemporary coastal residence... superbly designed for all year round living. The home epitomises...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Investment Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $355,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

An Absolute Stunning Property

9 Elm Avenue, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 2 2 $445,000 ...

This property has more ticks than boxes! Are you looking for an immaculate stylish family home? This is it! Are you looking for a BandB? This used to be one and...

Great Location, Great View!...

2/21a Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $519,000 ...

This beautifully appointed three-bedroom townhouse is a fine example of modern architecture. The home offers spacious free-flowing open plan living and dining...

&quot;Popular Korora Haven Estate&quot;

38 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $825,000

Set in the popular Korora Haven Estate, this brand new extra large quality home currently under construction ticks all the boxes with flowing open-plan, plenty of...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

21 Red Gum Cir, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $720,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.