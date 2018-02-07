Menu
Need some extra space?

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

CARDOW & PARTNERS COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT PAUL CHILD'S Property Pick of the Week is this central Coffs Harbour home.

Paul, tell us about this home:

This fabulous large family home is conveniently located close to the CBD in a highly sought-after neighbourhood.

The home consists of three large bedrooms, an upstairs office that could be used as a fourth bedroom, an extremely large kitchen, large dining and living area, a fantastic screened outdoor area with meticulously maintained lawns and gardens surrounding the home.

Downstairs there is another bathroom with a six-person spa room, double garage and potential for separate living and/or bedrooms with its own kitchenette.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

There is an amazing feeling of space and magnitude about this home but still feeling cosy as well.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Big families who are looking to spread out, yet still enjoy the company of each other or families who have the need for downstairs separate living areas.

COFFS HARBOUR

111 Bailey Ave

3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $649,000 - $699,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Paul Child, Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour, 0498 000 731

