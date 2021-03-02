Near-silent bus an electric shock for Coffs

Raman Singh has been driving Coffs Harbour’s very first electric bus for Busways. Photo: Tim Jarrett

If you’re riding the bus this week and can overhear someone ten seats away commenting on your fantastic new haircut, chances are you have hopped on Coffs Harbour’s newest clean energy initiative.

The newest bus in Busways’ fleet is 100 per cent electric, conspicuously missing the roar of a diesel engine and lurch of a changing gear.

For the next three weeks Busways will be trialling the vehicle in an effort to see how the technology stacks up in a regional environment.

The bus, manufactured by Yutong, features 10 batteries weighing 150-200 kg each and is capable of driving up to 400 km on a single three-hour charge.

Busways Special Projects manager Tim Reid said the purpose of the trial was to ensure the vehicle operates as it “says on the tin”.

With its regenerative braking technology, whenever the bus brakes the battery charges, meaning regional routes with longer distances and less stops may generate less power than that of an inner city route.

“We want to make sure it operates as we expect it to and ensure it is capable in this environment … before we go ahead and buy (more) buses.”

It is unclear whether the company is planning to roll out more electric buses if the trial is successful, however Mr Reid noted the transport industry had a role to play in the State Government's push to achieve its emissions reductions targets.

Busways’ Managing Director Byron Rowe said while electric buses were “our future” there was “a lot to do” before a fully electric bus fleet was possible, including innovative policy making, industry engagement and joint planning.

Lou Riccardi, General Manager of bus manufacturer Yutong is confident the technology is suitable for regional Australia and said the company has already manufactured 130,000 electric buses.

Mr Riccardi said while the electric vehicle market in Australia was at an “embryonic stage” the vehicles were “tried and tested” across the world.

Part of the challenge in transitioning to electric buses is the cost of each vehicle, which is around $700,000 and in some cases up to $1 million dollars, and the power required to run a fleet.

However, Mr Riccardi said some concerns over power sourcing were a “myth” as fleets would not be needing “megawatts of power overnight” as the transition to electric vehicles could be incremental.

“There shouldn’t be any reason why depots (couldn’t) become 100 per cent electric over time.”

“What we have discovered around the world is that we do need forward planning, you need to look at your depot, look at your layout, look at what the future looks like and try and get those needs in earlier so you can gradually built it up.”

Busways’ Raman Singh has been driving for more than 10 years and was really enjoying the new experience in the electric bus.

He said it had plenty of torque and likened it to driving a car.

“It’s fun to drive actually, very smooth,” he said.

“It drives more like a car and doesn’t feel like you are driving a heavy vehicle.

“It’s the future. It will be good to have more buses like these.”