Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

18th Aug 2017 12:05 PM
PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.
PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker.

The 64-year-old from Sydney has profound hearing loss in both ears after experiencing complications in an oxygen tent shortly after birth.

Almost completely deaf, Murray turned to playing classical guitar more than five years ago after learning how to read music.

With his soothing style, he hopes to entertain with his live background music on an epic three year tour of Australia raising funds for Lifeline.

He has rolled into Coffs Harbour this week and will be playing outside Woolworths on Park Ave on Friday, Saturday and Monday between 10am-2pm.

Murray said he would give his fingers a rest on Sunday to ensure he would be able to continue on his tour, stopping at 150 destinations.

He will head north following his stop over in Coffs.

To date, he has raised more than $8000 for the suicide prevention organisation Lifeline.

coffs harbour guitarist lifeline murray mandel

