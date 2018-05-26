Menu
SIGNED OFF: NSW has signed off on next year's commitment to the NDIS with the Commonwealth.
NDIS commitment brings certainty

Greg White
by
26th May 2018 6:00 AM

THE NDIS Full Scheme Agreement has been signed by Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull setting out the ongoing governance and financial arrangements in NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the long term commitment to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provides clarity and certainty for people with disability on the Coffs Coast.

"We've been in the transition phase as we implement the NDIS and now NSW has become the first state to reach a long-term agreement with the Commonwealth,” he said.

"People with disability and their families and carers deserve this certainty.”

Next year the Commonwealth and NSW Governments will commit more than $6 billion to the NDIS with more than 84,000 people already benefiting.

For information check out www.ndis.nsw.gov.au

