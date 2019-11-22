Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Turner bowls for Harwood's Lower Clarence first grade side.
Troy Turner bowls for Harwood's Lower Clarence first grade side.
Cricket

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Revenge on the menu as Harwood host Sawtell

Mitchell Keenan
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NCAA PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood host bitter rivals Sawtell tomorrow with one thing on their mind — revenge.

After a lacklustre three-wicket round two defeat to last year’s runners-up, Harwood are looking more confident in round five with some key players back.

The Lower Clarence juggernauts scored their first win against Valleys last weekend but captain Ben McMahon knows they are still a long way off their best.

“We’re getting better but we still have a lot of room for improvement,” McMahon said.

“Our batting was better last weekend but we can still put a lot more runs on the board with the guys we have in the side.”

Harwood put on 157 runs against Valleys, and despite a sub-par score, McMahon was pleased with their attack which held the opposition to 142 runs.

“We bowled and fielded really well, that side of our game has been solid this season,” he said.

Sawtell have also stumbled early on this season, falling to Northern Districts Rebels by eight wickets in Woolgoolga but Harwood won’t be letting their guard down in today’s clash.

GAME DAY: Harwood host Sawtell at Harwood Oval from 1pm tomorrow.

clarence cricket harwood cricket nccc premier league sawtell cricket club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        Guide to Shopping Local this Christmas

        News Retailers have been hit by downturn, drought, bushfires and the rally cancellation, given $1 spins seven ways in a local economy. Help us build a guide.

        New tidal pool officially opened

        premium_icon New tidal pool officially opened

        News The eagerly awaited $535,000 project has been officially unveiled just in time for...

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        premium_icon Panther pleads guilty in sex tape case

        Crime Penrith Panther Tyrone May pleads guilty to four charges in sex tape case