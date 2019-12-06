NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood finding their mojo again

Harwood's Matt Farrell knocks one down leg side against Northern Rivers District Rebels last weekend. Photo: Bill North

Harwood's Matt Farrell knocks one down leg side against Northern Rivers District Rebels last weekend. Photo: Bill North

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: It took Harwood almost half a season but the Lower Clarence club is finally hitting its stride on a return to the top of the Premier League.

Club stalwart Tim McMahon said Harwood were “getting there” after three wins in a row.

“It’s been an interrupted and inconsistent season with everything going on. They’ve taken some time to get going at the crease,” McMahon said.

But a score of 197 was more promising from the riverside club, according to McMahon.

“Last week is the best they’ve batted and once the two-dayers come around they’ll be ready to really get going.”

McMahon said another factor of Harwood’s success was their depth.

“It’s good to see the few young fellas come through and do so well. It was hard losing (Brandon) Honeybrook and Luke (Many) this season,” he said.

“They’re some of the top bowlers, but young Troy Turner has been great at just 14 and our spinners have been bowling well.”

Jacob McMahon with Harwood stalwart Tim McMahon on the sidelines at a game against Northern Districts Rebels on Woolgoolga last weekend. Photo: Bill North

McMahon knew Harwood were going to have to lean on some younger players stepping up this year, but he has been impressed with their ability.

“That was the idea going in this year, to give young blokes more exposure,” he said.

“They’ve come in and done a brilliant job. Let’s hope they can keep it up.”

One man that has consistently stepped up from first grade is Matt Farrell.

“He can do anything,” McMahon said.

“He can bat, he can bowl, he can even throw on the gloves. It’s good to have reliable players filling in when we need them.”

Harwood might be considering a more permanent role after Farrell’s (47) top knock against Northern Districts Rebels last weekend.

While Harwood have taken a tie and a win against Valleys this season, McMahon is expecting a good test.

“It will be a good game. They’ll have a really good deck to play on, so I’ll be expecting 200-odd off 40 overs,” he said.

“Valleys have a few good players but they could drop off a little after that. Sawtell might be coming last but they’ll crack the whip.”

GAME DAY: Harwood welcome Valleys to Harwood Oval and Northern Districts Rebels travel to Richardson Park to take on Sawtell from 1pm tomorrow.