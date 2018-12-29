NBA wrap: Pelican's 48 points deliver win over Dallas

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell in the second half of their NBA clash in New Orleans. Picture: Gerald Herbert/AP

ANTHONY Davis nailed a go-ahead, fall-away jumper with 43.9 seconds left and scored a season-high 48 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 114-112 NBA win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis was fouled on the shot and made the free throw for a two-point lead and Dallas then couldn't get off a shot on a final possession with four seconds remaining.

Davis also grabbed 17 rebounds on Saturday (AEST) as New Orleans snapped a five-game skid.

The Pelicans dominated in the paint, scoring 70 points, including 22 from Julius Randle.

Russell Westbrook notched 40 points as Oklahoma City pulled away to record a 118-102 away win in Phoenix on Friday, local time, to sweep their four-game season series with the Suns.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 20 rebounds and Orlando snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-87 rout of the in-form Toronto Raptors.

The Magic, who had lost five straight to Toronto, outscored the Raptors 51-16 over a 16-minute span of the middle periods and led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter.

Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Monte Morris hit two big free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining to help Denver extend its home winning streak to eight with a 102-99 triumph over San Antonio.

In Washington, Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Wizards 101-92, while Bradley Beal led the hosts with 34.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers to enable Charlotte to avenged a double-overtime loss to Brooklyn earlier this week with a 100-87 win while in Miami, the Heat overwhelmed Cleveland 118-94.

Justise Winslow led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Australia's Matthew Dellavedova contributed nine for the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight.

Domantas Sabonis got his league-leading 15th double-double as a reserve as Indiana beat Detroit 125-88 on the back of his 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Kent Bazemore scored 23 points, John Collins added 21 and Atlanta blew a big lead before outlasting hosts Minnesota 123-120 in overtime.

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter each had big 3-pointers in the final minutes of overtime after the Wolves erased a 22-point deficit only to be done in by missed free throws, dunks and layups.

Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers scored 22 consecutive points during the second half before downing the LA Lakers 118-107.

