Simmons given flagrant foul, fined for groin hit

Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons have quite a history. Picture: Getty Images

AUSSIE basketball star Ben Simmons has been fined $28,000 for "making contact to the groin" of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

The incident happened in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 116-95 win over the Raptors at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Centre. The referees did not see Simmons strike Lowry.

After a review by the NBA, Simmons was also assessed with a "flagrant foul one".

It was one of a number of fiery encounters between Philadelphia and Toronto players in game three of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. The win gave the 76ers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game four is in Philadelphia on Monday (AEST).

Simmons was also given a technical foul during the game when he grabbed a practice shot by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and pushed the ball back towards Siakam.

League officials reviewed videos of the Aussie star making contact with Lowry with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Simmons and Lowry tangled under the basket after a Philadelphia missed shot and Simmons struck Lowry in the groin. No foul was called on the play as the referees missing the contact.

Lowry and Simmons also clashed in January 2018, threatening a fight away from the court.

Simmons, 22, has averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game for the 76ers this season.

The Raptors-76ers series winner will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics for a berth in the NBA finals.