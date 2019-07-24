Naturopathic clinic is 'different to others in Australia'

NATURAL MEDICINE: James and Jules Galloway have opened the doors to a naturopathic dispensary and clinic based within Habitat on Parkes Avenue in Byron Bay.

THE apothecary tradition dates to ancient Babylon thousands of years ago.

That practice of designing and dispensing herbal remedies has been revived in more contemporary fashion at new naturopathic clinic, Parkes Ave Dispensary Byron Bay.

Co-founders Jules and James Galloway opened their dispensary a little over a month ago, and a team of three naturopaths offer help with a wide variety of health concerns.

Jules said what made them "different to some of the other clinics and dispensaries around town and Australia" was their functional medicine approach.

"We are always looking for the underlying cause of the illness and using tools such as pathology testing and specific lines of questioning to make sure we are not just giving you a herb that works as a band-aid, but getting to the underlying cause of why you're ill and sorting that out," she said.

"As part of that we might employ things such as dietary and lifestyle advice."

Jules is a qualified naturopath with almost 15 years experience, and said people can walk in off the street and get help with acute health issues.

"They might come in for a cold, flu or tummy bug or something that's going on right now, or they might come in for just one thing such as anxiety, stress or insomnia. They might need a herbal mix for sleep.

"If it's something a little bit more complex then we can encourage them to book in with the naturopath for a long consultation.

"But if it's a short consultation like five to 10 minutes then we help them straight away."

Jules said the clinic worked as an apothecary model, which is "basically like a natural pharmacy where you walk in and chat with the professional ... but imagine if it's a pharmacy that also has a practitioner room out the back".

A self-professed science nerd, Ms Galloway studied functional medicine and has been in-demand practising since 2006.

Upon moving to the Northern Rivers Jules started an online business five years ago where she sees clients via Skype, and she runs a blog, podcast and online programs.

"An apothecary-type visit would be anything you would drop into a pharmacy for - colds, flu, rashes, skin conditions, irritable bowel, tummy bugs, digestive issues, right through to sleep issues, anxiety, stress fatigue and burnout, and joint and arthritis and weight loss and ketojenic diet.

"Female hormone imbalances and hormone issues - fertility, thyroid, autoimmune conditions, are something we do a lot of here."