Nature with a waterfront view

EXPLORE unspoilt beauty and wildlife from the water during a number of informative ranger guided canoe tours on Coffs Coast creeks.

Paddle Our Parks canoe tours are back for another season with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) with four different locations.

The popular paddle-powered tours give locals and visitors the opportunity to discover the unique and scenic waterways of the Coffs Coast area.

"You'll get the rare chance to paddle beside marine ecologists who will guide you along tranquil waterways as you explore the unspoilt beauty and wildlife of protected marine parks from the water,” NPWS Ranger Sandy Van Veluwen said.

"Encounters with unique marine life along the Coffs Coast are also part of what makes this marine environment so special.

Along the tour, paddlers will learn about the rich varieties of wetland, forest and estuary birds, reptiles and fish in the area.

"The tours will reveal the fascinating world of the Bongil Bongil and Solitary Islands Marine Parks which are renowned for their world heritage-listed rainforest and pristine beaches.

"You can also keep an eye out for birds perching high on branches over the water and look for reptiles sun baking along the creek banks.

Canoes and equipment are supplied and open to people of all canoeing skill levels although must be able to swim.

"Tours are suitable for children eight years and over and adults, although kids must be accompanied by an adult.

"You don't need any canoeing experience to get on board and enjoy the tour.

"People should also bring a packed lunch, sunscreen, a hat and water to drink", Ms Van Veluewen said.

For more information or to book a tour, visit nationalparks.com.au or call 1300 072 757.

Tour dates

Moonee Beach on Thursday, July 18,

Coffs Creek on Saturday, August 31,

Corindi River in Red Rock on Saturday, September 14,

Bonville Creek in the Bongil Bongil National Park on Saturday, October 12.