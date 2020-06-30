Nature Conservation Council welcomes koala report

A report tabled in NSW Parliament yesterday has made a series of recommendations to protect koala populations across the state.

The Nature Conservation Council has welcomed a report from the NSW Upper house inquiry into koala populations and habitat in NSW.

The report makes a series of recommendations including the NSW Government fund and support local councils to conserve koala habitat and prioritise protection of koala habitat in urban growth areas.

It also recommends the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer determine the most appropriate method of surveying koala numbers, and make it a standard across all government authorities.

NCC chief executive Chris Gambian said protecting koala habitat from logging destruction is key to saving them from the “brink of extinction” and urged the Government to implement the recommendations.

“The majority of the highest quality of koala habitat is in North Coast forests,” he said.

“We need MPs like Gurmesh Singh to take action to protect the koala habitat in his electorate.

“The conservation movement stands ready to work with the government, industry, communities and unions to formulate a plan that will genuinely protect koalas in NSW.”

Mr Gambian said the consensus from the community was “clear” as was the report which also recommended the Government consider the impacts of logging in all public native forests.

“Today Gumbaynggirr Traditional Custodians with support from the Nature Conservation Council and the Bellingen Environment Centre rallied outside the Forestry Corporation Office in Coffs Harbour,” he said.

“Gumbaynggirr Traditional Custodians and the local community are calling for an end to native forest logging,” he said.

“Our forests are worth much more standing than they are cut down to be turned into power poles and flooring.

“It is critical that Mr Singh and other MPs with prime koala forests step up and take action.”