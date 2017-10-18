Natural living with natural home-wares

Caroline Thompson is the brains behind Janggalay online and pop-up stores.

Caroline Thompson is the brains behind Janggalay online and pop-up stores. Trevor Veale

DO THE words boho or luxe coastal conjure up visions of your dream decorating style? If you love shopping for natural, sustainably sourced and handmade products, it's time to pop in to a new pop-up shop in Harbour Drive.

After a successful 20-year career in the IT corporate world, Caroline Thompson moved to the Coffs Coast and as well as changing her address she changed career direction.

Combining her expertise in IT, with her passion for home-wares and online shopping, she created a successful online business, naming it Janggalay, the Gumbaynggirr word for free-spirit.

"When I moved here nine years ago it was difficult to find natural, handmade home-wares that provided fair trade opportunities for disadvantaged communities and groups,” Caroline said.

"I started selling imported towels from Turkey online and then added camphor laurel boards made on the Sunshine Coast. I really enjoyed it and soon expanded, always focussing on natural, sustainable products.”

While Caroline sells her products Australia-wide and loves her online business, it has been her local online customers who have prompted the opening of a pop-up shop.

Luxe coastal from furniture to cushions and throws Trevor Veale

"When making local deliveries I'd have customers ask me if I was opening a local shop. I love working online and didn't want to jump into bricks and mortar too quickly, that's why I'm trying out the pop-up shop concept.”

Shoppers can expect the same philosophy as online, beautiful and useful eco-friendly home-wares.

"The pop-up shop has a larger range and more locally sourced items. That's the part I love the most, talking to artists, learning about their products and hearing the stories about how they created products using old-fashioned methods. I believe in great design.”

Browse among the treasures to find something special for your home Trevor Veale

And if Caroline can't source something in line with her business philosophy, she creates it. The handbags on the shelves in Janggalay are her designs.

Expect to find baskets, cushions, throws, trays, furniture and plenty of products made from cane, jute, rattan, ceramic, sea-grass, cotton, linen and rope in this treasure trove of home-wares.

Learn more at: janggalay.com.au and Instagram.

Janggalay pop up shop, for the summer season only, 216 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour next door to Westpac Bank.