Nats look to shore up Cowper with $10-million pledge

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Cowper candidate Patrick Conaghan will announce the $10 million funding for the enterprise park this morning.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack will today announce $10 million for the Coffs Harbour enterprise park off Aviation Dr as the Nationals try to save the seat of Cowper.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack will aim to repel the high-profile independent challenge from Rob Oakeshott with a $10 million boost for the 100-lot Coffs Harbour enterprise estate, which is being developed by Coffs Harbour City Council.

An announcement will be made with Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan at the airport at 10.30am.

The Aviation Dr development, which has been in planning for some years now, will look to attract, aviation reliant businesses, call centres, 3D printing businesses and another technology enterprises to Coffs Harbour.

Mr Oakeshott, who helped deliver Julia Gillard's Labor minority government in 2010 when he was the MP for Lyne, is favourite to re-enter federal parliament.

Mr McCormack said the funding for the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park would help to lure new industries to the coast.

"We invest in local projects because we can afford to do so with a strong economy," he said.

The Nationals hold the seat with a 4.6 per cent buffer but the retirement of Luke Hartsuyker is expected to hurt them.

Mr Conaghan, a police officer turned lawyer, has to overcome Mr Oakeshott's strong recognition in the seat.

The former kingmaker got 26 per cent of the primary vote at the last election.

THE ENTERPRISE PARK

Approval was given two years ago for land surrounding Coffs Harbour Regional Airport to be subdivided for the creation of a major new enterprise park to house a technology precinct, commercial outlets, aviation services and a light industrial area.

The Development Application (DA) was approved by the independent Northern Region Joint Regional Planning Panel in 2017, which assessed the DA as it involved 'Council related development over $5million'.

Creating a new enterprise park of 98 mixed use lots for the region aims to boost the local economy and establish a sustainable asset for council and the community.

It's anticipated that future uses of the 43-hectare site would be a light industrial precinct located in the eastern portion, a technology precinct, a commercial use precinct along the western side and adjacent to Christmas Bells Road, including an identified service centre site on Hogbin Drive and a central aviation precinct including current airport-related functions such as existing runways, taxiways, hangers and facilities.

Key elements of the proposal include a new entrance into the subdivision on Hogbin Drive and two secondary intersections on Christmas Bells Road to the north.

The new enterprise park provides a great opportunity to stimulate economic development in Coffs Harbour and the region.

Coffs Harbour City Council has sounded out the market, calling for expressions of interest from companies and enterprises, which closed in October.