Nats level 'vandalism' claims at Oakeshott supporters

TENSIONS have risen outside a polling booth in Cowper and the police have been called.

The Nationals are claiming a 'criminal' offence has been committed today at Toormina, while Rob Oakeshott supporters have taken to social media appalled by what they say has been a National party smear campaign and a new election low in Cowper.

The Nationals have today called out Oakeshott supporters alleging an incident of vandalism after a party sign was removed at a Toormina polling booth.

NSW Nationals State Director Ross Cadell slammed Mr Oakeshott and his campaign team alleging 'criminal' damage to National Party election signage.

"This morning we caught an official from the Oakeshott campaign tearing down signage at William Bayldon Public School in Toormina," Mr Cadell said.

"The Oakeshott official attended the booth in a vehicle featuring significant campaign signage and proceeded to start ripping National Party signage from the exterior of the booth.

"Several signs were ripped down before the official was challenged. The incident has now been reported to police along with photos and video of the man's actions.

"Mr Oakeshott likes to pretend that he is running a positive campaign, when in fact it is nothing but negative," he said.

Many Oakeshott supporters have voiced their concerns to The Coffs Coast Advocate, after Mr Cadell purchased a full page in today's Advocate election edition citing that if Rob Oakeshott was elected he help Bill Shorten to increase taxes.

'Vote for Rob. Get the Bill," the advertisement read under headshots of Bill Shorten and Rob Oakeshott.

Asked about the Toormina incident, Mr Oakeshott said the team didn't have any details about the incident urging his supporters 'to remain respectable no matter the circumstances'.

The Oakeshott team said they were making inquiries to find out more about the incident in question.