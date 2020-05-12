Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Barilaro
John Barilaro
Politics

Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

12th May 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Following calls for Deputy Premier John Barilaro to quit, the Nationals NSW chairman will call a meeting of the national executive to discuss issues plaguing the party.

It comes after messages were leaked in which Deputy Premier John Barilaro lashed out at federal leader Michael McCormack.

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams issued a statement on Sunday calling on NSW leader John Barilaro to quit over actions that "embarrassed" the party and "infuriated" the community.

Nationals NSW Chairman Andrew Fraser told The Daily Telegraph he would call a meeting of the party's powerful executive "to discuss media reports and the Eden-Monaro situation (where Mr Barilaro expressed an interest in contesting the by-election, but then decided not to)".

"All members have been advised to refrain from social media and media comment," Mr Fraser said.

"Despite that there are some members that took it upon themselves to leak and brief to the media, which is in breach of party constitutional rules," he said.

 

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams says Mr Barilaro had ‘embarrassed’ the party. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams says Mr Barilaro had ‘embarrassed’ the party. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

Yesterday Education Minister and Nationals MP Sarah Mitchell threw her support behind John Barilaro, saying "he's an excellent leader of the Nationals".

Ms Mitchell said any MPs who were unhappy with the leadership should raise those concerns "within the party room, not through the public or through the media".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also said she supported Mr Barilaro, who "is an outstanding advocate for the bush".

Nationals MPs will hold a regular party meeting on Tuesday, following Ms Williams' sensational call for the leader to quit or give a "timeline as to when that will happen".

Mr Barilaro has previously said he will not contest the 2023 election.

"The party leadership is decided by the parliamentary party. If parliamentary members have any dispute with the leader they have an opportunity to move a spill," Mr Fraser said.

Party sources contacted by The Daily Telegraph did not expect Ms Williams to move a spill motion against the leader, with multiple sources suggesting she did not have the numbers to oust Mr Barilaro.

Originally published as Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

More Stories

Show More
editors picks john barilaro nats nsw politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        premium_icon Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        News NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller’s shock pay rise has made him one of the highest paid public servants in the world. Now there are moves to block it.

        Funding boost of nearly $450m for bushfire recovery

        premium_icon Funding boost of nearly $450m for bushfire recovery

        News The economic impact to the agriculture, tourism and forestry industries in Cowper...

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Building sale hits a major hurdle

        premium_icon Building sale hits a major hurdle

        News The sale of four Council buildings has hit a major hurdle.