Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

RETIRING: With current Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker retiring members will soon select a new candidate. Trevor Veale

Grassroots members of the NSW Nationals will soon decide on their candidate for Cowper in the upcoming federal election.

Members will have the choice of three candidates: solicitor Patrick Conaghan; business owner and electrician Jamie Harrison; and Chris Genders, a newsagent from Port Macquarie.

The NSW Nationals pride themselves on their preselection process which they say is 'one of the finest examples of democracy in action, as party members get to decide who will represent them in the Federal Parliament.'

The Cowper preselection meeting is scheduled for November 3.

The close of nominations was delayed last month with Labor Candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward claiming: "The National Party is struggling to find a candidate for Cowper. It's incredible to think that they can't find an acceptable candidate for a seat they have held for 97 out of the last 99 years."

The Nationals NSW head office fired back saying: "The change in date is simply an administrative matter that Labor is trying to beat up, that's all."

In August the current Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker announced his retirement, having served almost 17 years in politics.

"I think the party is in good shape but I would say The Nationals never take any seat for granted nor does a good local member take his seat for granted," he said at the time.

Mr Hartsuyker's decision not to contest the next Federal Election followed the announced retirement of The Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser earlier this year.