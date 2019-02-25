Nationals sign off on bypass row

The Nationals square off in the battle of the bypass signs with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Nationals square off in the battle of the bypass signs with Coffs Harbour City Council. Trevor Veale

YOU can't beat The Nats when it comes to road signs it seems.

Just days after Coffs Harbour City Council re-erected its signs and banners calling for the State Government to give an absolute commitment to building tunnels on the Coffs Bypass - not land bridges and cuttings like initially planned - The Nats have hit back answering in kind.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and the Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh, who is standing to replace the retiring Mr Fraser feature in these new traffic stoppers south of Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour City Council hung the controversial bypass signs on Friday. Trevor Veale

The signs in party colours stating 'Building the bypass with tunnels' allude to the commitment given by Deputy Premier John Barilaro in January that the State Government would increase its funding to the 14km Pacific Hwy project to enable the RMS project team to consider the installation of tunnels on the project.

Councillors have been uncertain and sceptical whether that design and pledge could change after March 23 if and when The Nationals' man wins office, retaining Coffs Harbour for the party.

The council last week launched its online community forum, which enables local residents to have their say on the bypass.

Coffs Harbour City Council's vehicle fleet has been fitted with stickers calling for tunnels on the Coffs bypass not cuttings and landbridges. Janine Watson

To coincide with the launch of the web portal, the council rehung the banners over the city centre while adding stickers to its fleet of council vehicles.

If you're in the sign writing game and car sticker trade, the Coffs bypass and the looming State Election must be proving good money earners it seems.

An advertisement Coffs Harbour City Council ran late last year.

If you didn't know there was an election only weeks away, you would now due to Mr Singh's sign count across the electorate.

But when it comes to signs, no one does it bigger or bolder than Cliveosaurus Palmer.

SIGNS featuring Clive Palmer, extolling 'Make Australia Great' have gone up in their hundreds around the country according to a spokesman.

So when does the stoush over signs become the battle of the billboards Coffs Harbour?

We are sure the irony, is not lost on local motorists that we have so much time to read these signs, because Coffs Harbour's 12 sets of traffic lights are yet to be bypassed.