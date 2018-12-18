Three women complain about married MP’s sleazy behaviour

Andrew Broad MP in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

AT LEAST three women contacted the ­National Party in the past year making ­allegations about sexcapades and sleazy behaviour by federal MP Andrew Broad.

The Herald Sun can reveal claims about Mr Broad's brazen indiscretions were well known within the party but he had continued to deny any allegations of infidelity.

The married MP resigned from his position as assistant minister on Monday after sexually explicit texts emerged between him and a younger woman he met on a "sugar daddy" website, in which he likened himself to James Bond.

Andrew Broad has resigned as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy PM. Picture: Kym Smith

Senior Nationals fear the revelations are "the tip of the iceberg", saying other women had contacted the party with claims of dalliances with the member for Mallee, dating back at least three years.

Sources told the Herald Sun on Monday three separate women contacted National Party officials during the past 12 months about Mr Broad's sleazy behaviour online and in hotels and bars. The women threatened to expose him through the media, the sources said.

Asked for a response to the allegations, Mr Broad told the Herald Sun in a text message: "I have resigned, please respect my family."

The socially conservative MP once likened same-sex marriage to "randy rams" in a paddock and threatened to quit the Turnbull government if it allowed a free vote on the issue.

And Mr Broad was the first to call for former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce to resign earlier this year after details of his affair with a staffer became public.

While he claimed to be a victim of a fake Tinder profile last year, the Herald Sun can reveal the Nationals were made aware Mr Broad was again active on the app as recently as May this year.

He claimed on the new Tinder profile his intentions were "completely dishonourable".

Identical language was used on his "sugar daddy" profile in the fresh allegations.

Amy, who describes herself as a "blonde beauty" and uses the online alias "Sweet Sophia Rose" on the website, which connects young women with wealthier older men, claimed she met Mr Broad during a trip to Hong Kong in September.

The woman, almost 20 years younger than Mr Broad, said she met up with the Nationals MP at the expensive Aqua restaurant in Hong Kong.

Amy said she agreed to meet him after exchanging text messages for more than a month.

Messages from Mr Broad to Amy boasted of knowing how to "fly a plane, ride a horse, and f--- my woman".

Despite putting in her profile that she would not be intimate on dates, Amy said Mr Broad suggested he book a room "to seduce you back to".

Amy claimed the dinner took a turn for the worse when Mr Broad complained about the prices and boasted relentlessly about his new role as assistant minister to the deputy prime minister.

Mr Broad last month told colleagues a woman he met through a "seeking arrangement" website tried to extort him for $8000 by threatening to sell her story.

Mr Broad referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police, but officers found "no applicable offences under Australian law".

According to well-placed sources, Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's office was first made aware of the allegations against Mr Broad at least a month ago.

Mr McCormack on Monday said he first heard about the allegations two weeks ago.

Asked whether he would advise Mr Broad to not stand at the next election, Mr McCormack said this was "hypothetical".

"I'm very disappointed by what's happened. It's also a matter for the Australian Federal Police and obviously I know Mr Broad is co-operating with the Australian Federal Police," Mr McCormack said.