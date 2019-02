The Nationals in Government are investing $40 million to support innovation and training for NSW's forestry industry, Minister for Forestry Paul Toole announced in Coffs Harbour.

The Nationals in Government are investing $40 million to support innovation and training for NSW's forestry industry, Minister for Forestry Paul Toole announced in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

AROUND $40m will be invested in supporting NSW's forestry industry, Minister for Forestry Paul Toole has announced in Coffs Harbour.

The funding consists of $34m as part of round two of the NSW Forest Industries Innovation Fund loan scheme (FIIF), and $4.6m to support a training and certification scheme for forestry contractors.

"We recognise the important role forestry plays in NSW in providing jobs, wood products and supporting manufacturing industries,” Mr Toole said.

"The Nationals recognise the long term value to the wider forestry industry of facilitating access to training, recognition of skills, proficiencies and professionalism of forestry contracting businesses.

"We want to promote best practice operations in our State's forests for forestry contractors that will enhance environmental and safety practices and compliance.”

The training and certification scheme has been jointly developed by industry and the NSW Government in partnership with the Australian Forest Contractors Association (AFCA).

AFCA chairman Adan Taylor said the scheme would create professional development opportunities for forestry contracting businesses while rewarding those with good practices.

"The development of the scheme will not only be positive for industry in promoting best practice, it also gives the community greater confidence that contracting businesses are operating safely and meeting the necessary compliance requirements,” Mr Taylor said.

Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said round two of the NSW FIFF had opened this week.

"The scheme aims to support innovative projects that improve efficiencies, sustainability and invest in smarter processes or ways to deal with future forestry opportunities and challenges,” Mr Singh said.

"Round two of the NSW FIIF will close on May 3, with potential loan sizes of up to $3 million.”

The NSW FIIF loan scheme is administered by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority.

Information on the scheme and how to apply is available here.