Nationals beckon for rising hockey star

Coffs Harbour hockey player Breah Fischer has been selected to play in the national championships at the end of the month.

COFFS Harbour has another state hockey representative.

Beaches junior Breah Fischer has been selected to play in the NSW under-13 Stars and is preparing to head to Perth during the school holidays for the national championships.

Her selection followed an intensive training camp in Newcastle recently where 32 girls were selected to form two NSW teams.

It also follows plenty of hard work.

"One of my goals last year was to try and make the under-13 state team and I'm really happy that I made the squad," Breah said.

"It's something that I've been working on for the last couple of seasons. I hope we can have a really fun tournament as a team and win the gold medal for NSW."

The nationals will include 11 games for the 11-year-old, who enjoys hockey as a family affair.

She plays with her older sister Hayley and younger brother Levi. And just to keep it in the family, Breah's dad Rick coaches her as well.

In preparation for the nationals, Breah has been sent the team's fitness programs and set plays by her NSW coach.

"By the time we get to Perth, we should have a pretty good understanding of our game plan, positional play and so on," she said.