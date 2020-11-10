National titles claimed in Coffs Harbour apartment

Tristin Condon was never meant to walk or talk, yet now he is a three-time Australian champion. He lives in Coffs Harbour with his wife Balinda.

COFFS Harbour resident Tristin Condon was never meant to walk or talk, yet now he is a three-time Australian champion.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, Mr Condon has spent his life defying expectations and medical experts.

Recently the 40-year-old – who is studying a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice at Bond University – claimed national indoor rowing titles across the 500m, 1km and 2km events. All from the comfort of his home.

“It was a virtual competition and I rowed from our apartment in Coffs Harbour,” Mr Condon said.

“Balinda my wife needs to help me get on and off the ergo rower because I can’t do it myself, so it’s a team effort.”

His times are in the top three for the world, which is even more remarkable considering he broke some ribs and slipped a disc in his back earlier this year after a couple of falls.

“They were quite significant injuries.”

His next competition is the Oceania Championships on December 5 which serves as qualification for the World Championships.

“But my main focus is maintaining my functionality.”

The inspirational athlete – who has done 25,000 push-ups to raise money for Variety Queensland - relocated to Coffs last year with hopes of starting a family with Balinda.

Rowing has become a way for Condon to inspire and find freedom while also continuing to prove doubters wrong.

“I love competing and sport has always been a big part of inclusion for me,” he said.

“Doctors still don’t know how I’m able to mobilise. For them it should be a medical impossibility.”

He got back into indoor rowing because he wasn’t mobilising on his sticks anymore and had put on 30kg.

“I wasn’t able to sleep because of pain. I really needed a way to improve my functionality.”

Condon says he is always in a certain degree of pain.

“The good thing about going through adversity every day is you become very resilient and it builds confidence.

Coffs Harbour athlete and inspiring advocate for cerebral palsy, Tristin Condon, with wife Belinda Condon.

“My life experiences have made me an expert in navigating change. I could wake up tomorrow and not be able to do something I did today. You have to be able to adapt.”

Mr Condon hopes his graduate diploma at Bond University will allow him to continue to help and inspire his community.

“I’d love to get into advocacy because of my lived experiences,” he said.

“To be able to champion for those who don’t have the physical capacity to do so would be really powerful and would mean a lot to me. Your professional life needs to reflect what you do in your personal life.”