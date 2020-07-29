National retailer on its way to Park Beach HomeBase

Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times surviving floods, fire and COVID-19.

Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times surviving floods, fire and COVID-19.

From floods to fires, and now Coronavirus, Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times.

But now the homemaker centre across from Park Beach Plaza is entering a new chapter with a National retailer set to move in by September and another new tenant lined up for the old Freedom Furnitue site.

RELATED: After 18 years it's a heartbreaking decision to close the doors at Freedom Furniture

Jaycar is on their way and due to open their doors in early September in the store between Barbeques Galore and Fantastic Furniture.

A fire broke out inside the Park Beach HomeBase Battery World in September 2018.

Lifestyle Rugs used to occupy the site before Adairs moved in temporarily while their own site was being rebuilt after the fire.

A fire which originated in Battery World tore through several stores in September 2018.

RELATED: Business back from the ashes

Jaycar is a leading Australian and New Zealand electronic retail company providing customers with an extensive quality product range at affordable prices.

Steve Gooley is the General Manager for the Bachrach Naumburger Group, which owns Park Beach HomeBase.

"Within the next two weeks we will be in a position to announce another new tenant that will be going into the old Freedom site," Mr Gooley said.

"This will be another exciting new brand we are bringing to the Coffs Coast.

"Park Beach HomeBase has seen some turbulent times and we are very excited to see the centre will soon be fully leased with a very comprehensive offer of local and national brands."

With over 110 stores across Australia and New Zealand Jaycar is 100 per cent Australian owned and employs almost 1000 staff - many of whom have been with the company for many years.