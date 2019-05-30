Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide.
Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide. nd3000
News

National research hub into smoking earmarked for Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
by
30th May 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED researcher and long-standing local Associate Professor Gillian Gould will lead the charge in what she says could potentially help close the gap on Indigenous health.

Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide.

Associate Professor Gould will lead the new initiative, iSISTAQUIT, backed by $3.9 million in funding from the Department of Health.

The national development of the program will begin in the next few months from a newly-established Coffs Harbour hub, and there will be several full-time positions and PhD scholarships available.

The pilot study has found that 41 per cent of participants made quit attempts, with an overall quit rate of 14 per cent.

Associate Prof Gould said smoking in pregnancy has a major impact on the lifelong health of the mother and child, including birth complications and low weight.

"It's imperative that Indigenous women have good access to smoking cessation services as 43 per cent of Indigenous women smoke,” she said.

"Essentially, we're trying to ensure that Indigenous people have the same health outcomes as non-Indigenous people and we need to start before they're born.”

The funding will not only be used to establish the new centre but will support the roll-out of a digital version of the training in a further 20 services and a new social media campaign.

As a general practitioner and researcher with the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute, Associate Prof Gould said the iSISTAQUIT initiative would help to provide a 'culturally sensitive and consistent' approach.

"Nothing like this is currently available and there are many systematic barriers that prevent women from accessing medical or antenatal care, which is a problem as it means women may present later than usual during their pregnancy,” she said.

"We want to start the conversation about smoking as early as possible and found that many general practitioners and obstetricians lack the confidence or skills to provide this specialised type of knowledge.

"Some women also receive mixed messages about the safety of quitting smoking or using nicotine replacement therapy during their pregnancy, so this initiative will bring health providers up to speed with the latest evidence-based treatment methods.”

The World Health Organisation's annual campaign World No Tobacco Day is Friday, May 31, and aims to raise awareness on the deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure.

coffs harbour research centre smoking smoking during pregnancy
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Love listening to podcasts or jogging without the fuss of annoying headphones falling out? Here's how you can have your own wireless earbuds valued at $329.

    • 30th May 2019 2:31 PM
    What you need to know about backyard fires

    premium_icon What you need to know about backyard fires

    News Before you start a fire in your backyard, read this.

    • 30th May 2019 2:30 PM
    Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    premium_icon Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    News Why is it so hard to find a job in Coffs Harbour and Grafton?

    • 30th May 2019 2:00 PM
    No lights, no lycra and no judgement

    premium_icon No lights, no lycra and no judgement

    News Feel the mental benefits of dancing with the lights off.