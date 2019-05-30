National research hub into smoking earmarked for Coffs

Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide.

Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide. nd3000

RENOWNED researcher and long-standing local Associate Professor Gillian Gould will lead the charge in what she says could potentially help close the gap on Indigenous health.

Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the site for a major new research centre that will combat high smoking rates in pregnant Aboriginal women nationwide.

Associate Professor Gould will lead the new initiative, iSISTAQUIT, backed by $3.9 million in funding from the Department of Health.

The national development of the program will begin in the next few months from a newly-established Coffs Harbour hub, and there will be several full-time positions and PhD scholarships available.

The pilot study has found that 41 per cent of participants made quit attempts, with an overall quit rate of 14 per cent.

Associate Prof Gould said smoking in pregnancy has a major impact on the lifelong health of the mother and child, including birth complications and low weight.

"It's imperative that Indigenous women have good access to smoking cessation services as 43 per cent of Indigenous women smoke,” she said.

"Essentially, we're trying to ensure that Indigenous people have the same health outcomes as non-Indigenous people and we need to start before they're born.”

The funding will not only be used to establish the new centre but will support the roll-out of a digital version of the training in a further 20 services and a new social media campaign.

As a general practitioner and researcher with the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute, Associate Prof Gould said the iSISTAQUIT initiative would help to provide a 'culturally sensitive and consistent' approach.

"Nothing like this is currently available and there are many systematic barriers that prevent women from accessing medical or antenatal care, which is a problem as it means women may present later than usual during their pregnancy,” she said.

"We want to start the conversation about smoking as early as possible and found that many general practitioners and obstetricians lack the confidence or skills to provide this specialised type of knowledge.

"Some women also receive mixed messages about the safety of quitting smoking or using nicotine replacement therapy during their pregnancy, so this initiative will bring health providers up to speed with the latest evidence-based treatment methods.”

The World Health Organisation's annual campaign World No Tobacco Day is Friday, May 31, and aims to raise awareness on the deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure.