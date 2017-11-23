National Parks ask Premier to block forest burn idea

WOOD BURN: The NPA remains firmly opposed to burning forests as part of NSW energy policy.

THE National Parks Association of NSW (NPA) is urging Premier Gladys Berejiklian to resist calls to burn North Coast forests for power.

NSW Department of Primary Industry (DPI) advisors touted this "innovative” strategy but ecologist Dr Oisín Sweeney said it's hard to imagine a worse idea.

"Given we know biomass use overseas is driving deforestation, and the evidence that burning forests for power is driving climate change, this is reckless in the extreme,' he said.

"The Australian Government tells us logging removes carbon stores from forests and that North Coast forests have huge carbon storage potential.

"Yet here's a suggestion to log forests and burn them for power.

"That's perverse given we urgently need to tackle climate change and has serious implications for human health as it results in air pollution.”

Dr Sweeney said burning forests for power would put a big hole in the NSW Government's ambitions to have net zero emissions by 2050.

"The Premier, in light of the evidence as to emissions from biomass, should choose genuine renewables.

"North coast forests are one of just 36 global biodiversity hotspots.

"Koala populations are in steep decline, partly due to intensive native forest logging.

"Survey after survey shows strong community support for genuine renewables like solar.”