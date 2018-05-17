National outrage after serial paedophile's release

Convicted paedophile Kevin Scott has been released on parole and is living in Dorrigo.

A SERIAL paedophile is making headlines this week following his controversial release from jail into the small country town of Dorrigo.

To the outrage of Dorrigo residents, Kevin Scott was released on parole after serving just two years for indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a Coffs Harbour toilet cubicle in 2016.

Scott, who was aged 71 at the time, cornered the young teen and assaulted him before the teen managed to escape.

Radio host Ray Hadley exposed the whereabouts of the convicted sex offender after being contacted by the mother of the victim, who said Dorrigo residents are living in fear he will offend again.

In a disturbing string of offences, Scott was first convicted in 2003 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at Coffs Harbour and was sentenced to 13 years in jail. He was released on parole just after two years.

According to a report by A Current Affair, Scott is now living in public housing just one kilometre from a primary school.

Ray Hadley has since slammed the soft sentence handed down on Scott by Judge Clive Jeffreys.

"He is a shocking, lowlife paedophile," Ray said.

"This bloke Jeffreys needs to be stopped. He needs to be taken away from any judicial matter involving offences against children."