Lyon back in ODI favour as Langer takes charge

Nathan Lyon has been given another chance in the ODi arena.

Nathan Lyon has been given another chance in the ODi arena.

TEST spinner Nathan Lyon has had his one-day career resurrected by new Australian cricket coach Justin Langer with Big Bash bolter D'Arcy Short also named in the squad for a five-game series with England in June.

Tim Paine was confirmed as captain in the 15-man squad which includes veteran Shaun Marsh as a potential opening replacement for David Warner, with Usman Khawaja overlooked.

Young keeper Alex Carey has been picked and could yet play in the team with Paine, as both have the capacity to play as specialist bastmen.

National selection chairman Trevor Hohns confirmed Paine was a short-term ODI captain and a more permanent leader would be installed in "due course."

Tim Paine will captain the one-day side. Picture: AP

Lyon also gets the chance to push his World Cup claims after a recall he has been calling for, having last played for Australia against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2016.

"Nathan is our number one off-spinner and has excelled with the red ball, however he is not new to white-ball cricket and deserves his chance to push for World Cup selection," Hohns said.

"England potentially have a number of left-handers in their side and we look forward to seeing what he can produce with the white ball in English conditions."

Dumped NSW batsman Nic Maddinson has earned a national call-up to the T20 side, which will be captained by Aaron Finch, with Carey named as his deputy.

Maddinson does not have a state contract, but has been a BBL star in recent seasons and earned a lucrative contract with the Melbourne Stars after opting to leave the Sydney Sixers.

Nic Maddinson doesn’t have a state contract but that hasn’t stopped national selectors.

Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Jack Wildermuth also gets a chance at his maiden national cap as part of the 14-man T20 squad, along with spinner Mitchell Swepson.

"The NSP hold Jack in high regard as young player on the rise," T20 selector Mark Waugh said.

"He has shown excellent all-round skills at the first-class level, particularly with the ball in the Big Bash.

"We look forward to seeing what he can produce at the international level.

"Mitchell provides the captain with good variety and wicket-taking options.

"He competes very well and deserves his chance at this level," said Waugh.

Waugh said Maddinson, who last played in the T20 team in 2014, could be "very dangerous" in the format.

ODI squad: Tim Paine (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood,, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

T20 squad: T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth