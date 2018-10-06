Natalie's job helps drive her happiness on Coast

WEALTH OF THINGS TO ENJOY: Natalie Golisch is a delivery driver who loves her life on the Coast.

WEALTH OF THINGS TO ENJOY: Natalie Golisch is a delivery driver who loves her life on the Coast. Patrick Woods

SHE has called Brisbane, Cairns, Central Queensland and Melbourne home, but Natalie Golisch believes the Sunshine Coast is where she's "living the dream".

Natalie moved to Mount Coolum three years ago, firstly taking up a job as a delivery driver before moving on to her current position as an airport shuttle bus driver - a job which is highly male-dominated.

"I am the only female full-time driver in my company and I really enjoy it," she said.

"I feel very accepted by the other drivers and the customers like to see a lady behind the wheel as well.

"I work 10-hour shifts but that means I only have to work four days a week.

"I used to have an office job but I'd hate to go back, because as a driver, I get to be out and about in this beautiful area and meet lots of lovely people."

Natalie believes "living the dream" depends highly on quality of life.

For her and her husband Andrew, that means "being one with the community", while enjoying every aspect of the Coast life she can.

"People living in places like Sydney and other metropolitan areas don't seem to have that quality of life, with the stress of housing, finding jobs and commuting," Natalie said.

"Sometimes there appears to be no sense of community.

"A vibrant community really contributes to the quality of your life. Here you feel very connected to people: it's about feeling grounded."

Natalie said people on the Coast couldn't help but seem happier and have a great outlook on life, because they were surrounded by the region's natural beauty, including beautiful beaches and the glorious hinterland.

Keeping fit and active plays a large role in contributing to Natalie's dream lifestyle, and the Coast offers her an array of activities to keep her content on her days off.

Being in her 40s, Natalie said she feels closer to 30, thanks to her active lifestyle.

She often goes to the beach and loves kayaking, boating and bushwalking through the national parks.

"You can really get in touch with what you really want to do here... the quality of life is so much higher," she said.

Since living on the Coast, Natalie and her husband have a greater appreciation for the wide open spaces and having the beach lifestyle so close, without the stress of the three-hour traffic jams of big-city centres.

"There's a saying: 'a man's heart hardens when he's away from nature' and that struck a chord with me," Natalie said.

"I really believe that, so in my life I always make a point of getting outdoors and amongst nature."

Now Natalie believes she has found her forever home.

"I'm really happy here and truly believe I am living the dream," she said.

"There's such a wealth of great things here to enjoy, we feel so lucky.

"You'd have to drag me kicking and screaming away from the Sunshine Coast."