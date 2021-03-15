Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The ‘SuperCam’ mounted on NASA’s Perseverance rover captured the sounds of Mars. Picture: NASA
The ‘SuperCam’ mounted on NASA’s Perseverance rover captured the sounds of Mars. Picture: NASA
News

NASA reveal the sound of Mars

by Julia Musto, Fox News
15th Mar 2021 7:24 PM

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) released two historic audio recordings from the surface of Mars on Wednesday.

In the first audio clip, recorded using the Perseverance Mars rover's two microphones, wind can be heard.

In the post on SoundCloud, NASA described the sound as "listening to a seashell or having a hand cupped over the ear".

RELATED: Another fiery disaster for Elon Musk

RELATED: Surprising location for NASA office

The audio was obtained from the instrument on February 19, around 18 hours after landing on the planet's Jezero Crater.

"The rover's mast, holding the microphone, was still stowed on Perseverance's deck, and so the sound is muffled," NASA explained.

In the second clip, listeners can hear laser impacts on a rock target in audio that was taken on March 2.

RELATED: Hidden message in Mars landing

RELATED: Stunning video beamed from Mars

"The sounds of 30 impacts are heard, some slightly louder than others. Variations in the intensity of the zapping sounds will provide information on the physical structure of the targets, such as its relative hardness or the presence of weathering coatings," NASA wrote in a caption. "The target, Máaz ('Mars' in Navajo), was about 10 feet (3.1m) away."

Both recordings were taken using the rover's SuperCam, which is a rock-vaporising instrument mounted on the "head" of the rover's mast that will help scientists hunt for fossils on the red planet.

RELATED: No response as pilot radios in 'missile'

RELATED: Bizarre conditions on $70m holiday

In the clip with audible wind, the mast on which the microphone sits was still stowed, muffling the sound, which Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPERAO) researcher and planetary scientist Naomi Murdoch discussed during a joint news conference with Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and NASA on Wednesday.

"First of all, on the surface of Mars, we have a very low atmospheric pressure. It's actually 150 times lower than on Earth. In addition, the atmosphere is made up of carbon dioxide," Dr Murdoch explained. "And, these two factors together mean that sound doesn't propagate in the same way on the surface of Mars as it does on Earth."

RELATED: Incredible rare view of space phenomenon

The
The "SuperCam" mounted on NASA's Perseverance rover captured the sounds of Mars. Picture: NASA

"First of all, on the surface of Mars, we have a very low atmospheric pressure. It's actually 150 times lower than on Earth. In addition, the atmosphere is made up of carbon dioxide," Dr Murdoch said. "And, these two factors together mean that sound doesn't propagate in the same way on the surface of Mars as it does on Earth."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as NASA reveal the sound of Mars

editors picks mars nasa science

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for Coffs Coast Advocate

        Exciting new digital future for Coffs Coast Advocate

        Community For almost 115 years, the Coffs Coast Advocate has covered this region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        More details emerge on man wanted for armed hold up

        Premium Content More details emerge on man wanted for armed hold up

        News More details have emerged of the man wanted for the armed hold up on Saturday.

        40+ venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers

        Premium Content 40+ venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers

        Business At the end of the month you’ll be able to get a cheaper feed or see a show as part...

        Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

        Premium Content Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

        News A man allegedly produced a knife and stole the keys to a grey 2018 Audi Q5 station...