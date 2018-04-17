Menu
Login
News

Asteroid barely misses Earth

by Staff writers
17th Apr 2018 6:19 AM

A HUGE asteroid appeared without warning over the weekend, barely missing Earth.

According to EarthSky.org, the asteroid was spotted 192,500km away - a distance closer than the moon.

The asteroid, labelled Asteroid 2018 GE3, was closest to Earth around 2:41am ET on April 15 and was estimated to be up to 110 metres wide.

EarthSky.org said that 2018 GE3 could be as much as six times larger than the Chelyabinsk meteorite, which exploded in 2013 over central Russia.

The Chelyabinsk meteorite, causing sharp explosions and injurig many. Picture: AP
The Chelyabinsk meteorite, causing sharp explosions and injurig many. Picture: AP

When the extraterrestrial object hit the atmosphere it caused a bright flash, and thousands of rock fragments fell throughout the region of Chelyabinsk, causing damage to infrastructure and injuring approximately 1,500 people.

If the asteroid had entered the Earth's atmosphere, it is likely that much of the space rock would have disintegrated, however a mass this large could have caused similar, if not more severe, damage.

asteroid earth space

Top Stories

    More rental properties on the market

    More rental properties on the market

    Property More vacancies leads to more and better options for tenants

    • 17th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
    A world without Facebook

    A world without Facebook

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Hot contests promised on final day of Oz Grom Cup

    Hot contests promised on final day of Oz Grom Cup

    Surfing Semi and finals of Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour today

    Age no barrier to new apprentice

    Age no barrier to new apprentice

    Business AT 54, Dave Smith proves you're never too old

    Local Partners