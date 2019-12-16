Narranga students do the double on state stage

DOUBLE THE CELEBRATIONS: Both Narranga Public School's boys and girls softball teams have won the State Softball PSSA Titles.

NARRANGA Public School have continued to punch above their weight in sport, with both their boys and girls softball teams winning the PSSA Title.

The victory comes after Narranga also claimed the PSSA girls cricket crown.

After progressing through the local and regional rounds, the boys took on Wee Waa in the semi finals and were able to get the job done 13-3.

This led them to a blockbuster final clash with Sydney’s Panania, but Narranga proved too skilful in a decisive 10-3 victory.

They were coached to silverware by Michelle Peake in a competition which featured 95 schools from across the state.

The girls also marched into the semi finals where they met Mudgee and swept them aside 19-2.

They too lined up against Panania in the final and just like the boys were a cut above, claiming the title 13-3.

The girls were coached by Jess Wilson.

It’s believed this is the first time a school has won both the boys and girls State Softball PSSA Titles in the same year.

It caps off an incredibly successful sporting year for the school, which also included making the quarter finals of boys cricket and soccer.