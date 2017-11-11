Narranga sport stars smashing it

TOP FOUR: Narranga's boys' and girls' softball teams are into the final four teams in the NSW PSSA knockout competition.

THERE has to be something in the water that comes from the bubblers at Narranga Public School.

Surely that's the only explanation that can be offered for the extraordinary sporting success the school is enjoying.

Simply having one team reach the final four teams of the NSW PSSA competition in any given year is an accomplishment.

Having three is simply outstanding.

The school's boys' and girls' softball teams, as well as the boys' cricket team, are all preparing to head south at the end of the month chasing state glory.

The cricketers and their coach, Mark Weiley, will travel to Maitland, while the softball teams will play at the Blacktown International Sportspark where Olympic medals were won back in 2000.

The boys' team reached the final four with a thumping 36-9 win over Whyralla Road PS, while the girls were just as impressive, winning 14-6 over Kyogle PS.

The cricketers earned their way through with a win over Lennox Head.

As coach of the softball boys, Michelle Peake said this year's two teams might have that something special that separates them from the school's strong teams of the past, including the teams that reached the same stage 12 months ago.

"We've got a strong tradition of softball at Narranga, always have," MrsPeake said.

"This is a particularly talented year though."

To prove that statement, seven of the boys and seven of the girls were named in the North Coast team.

When they get to Blacktown, the boys will meet Newport PS in the knockout semi-final while the girls, coached by Jessica Wilson, will face off against Harbord PS.