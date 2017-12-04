Narranga Public School wins state honours in Sydney

ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title.

ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title. Trevor Veale

TO HAVE one sporting team reach state finals from one school, is an achievement. To have three, is a massive accomplishment.

Two softball teams and one cricket team from Narranga Public School travelled to Sydney and Maitland to compete against other schools in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association competition.

The girls' softball team played the state final in Blacktown in Sydney on Monday.

The girls lost their semi final but they won the play-off to finish third in the state.

Girls' team captain, Emma Purves said: "The best bit was playing our first game against a hard team. It was a challenge but we did really well.”

On the same day, the boy's softball team won their semi but were defeated marginally in the final 6-4. The boys ended up finishing second in NSW.

On the following day in Maitland, the boys' strong cricket side came home with the trophy, winning the NSW PSSA competition.

"The best bit was seeing the last four get hit,” captain Reilly Mulhearn.

The boundary gifted Narranga Public School the win, taking out the state championship.

School principal Michael Trist simply summed up the boys' performance as "pretty amazing”.

This is a pretty big achievement for all the athletes because around 300 to 400 teams entered in the tournament.

"That's a pretty big deal,” Mr Trist said.

Michael was amazed at the students achievement. "To have three teams from the one school all make finals, is very uncommon.”

All of the hard work and training led to this great success. One team member said that they trained almost everyday and it definitely paid off.