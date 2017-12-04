Menu
Login
Sport

Narranga Public School wins state honours in Sydney

ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title.
ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title. Trevor Veale
by Matilda Englert

TO HAVE one sporting team reach state finals from one school, is an achievement. To have three, is a massive accomplishment.

Two softball teams and one cricket team from Narranga Public School travelled to Sydney and Maitland to compete against other schools in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association competition.

The girls' softball team played the state final in Blacktown in Sydney on Monday.

The girls lost their semi final but they won the play-off to finish third in the state.

Girls' team captain, Emma Purves said: "The best bit was playing our first game against a hard team. It was a challenge but we did really well.”

On the same day, the boy's softball team won their semi but were defeated marginally in the final 6-4. The boys ended up finishing second in NSW.

On the following day in Maitland, the boys' strong cricket side came home with the trophy, winning the NSW PSSA competition.

"The best bit was seeing the last four get hit,” captain Reilly Mulhearn.

The boundary gifted Narranga Public School the win, taking out the state championship.

School principal Michael Trist simply summed up the boys' performance as "pretty amazing”.

This is a pretty big achievement for all the athletes because around 300 to 400 teams entered in the tournament.

"That's a pretty big deal,” Mr Trist said.

Michael was amazed at the students achievement. "To have three teams from the one school all make finals, is very uncommon.”

All of the hard work and training led to this great success. One team member said that they trained almost everyday and it definitely paid off.

Topics:  cricket narranga public school nsw primary schools sports association softball

Coffs Coast Advocate
Want a home with a pool for summer?

Want a home with a pool for summer?

Jason Burnett from The Edge shows us inside this ultimate summer retreat

Submissions open for Vodafone mobile facility extension

PLANNED UPGRADE: Vodafone intends to extend its mobile phone base station at Sandy Beach.

Vodafone intends to extend an existing Coffs Coast facility by 5m

Vandals strike Bellingen beautification project

VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed.

Another setback for main street project after vandals make a mess

NSW Catholic school staff to stop work this morning

Thousands of Catholic school teachers to walk off job this morning.

Local Partners

Two out of three for Coffs Coast Chargers

The Coffs Coast Chargers finished the weekend's Plan B Regional Big Bash with two wins from three matches.

Ingleby on the crest of a world longboard event final

Harley Ingleby comes down the face of a wave during today's quarter final win in Taiwan.

Harley Ingleby through to the semi-final of Taiwan Open Men's WLC

Warning: ‘Someone might die’

Francis Ngannou, left, hits Alistair Overeem in the first round during a UFC 218 heavyweight mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Detroit. Ngannou defeated Overeem by first-round knockout.

UFC has been put on notice by an African who is redefining terror