Narranga Knights a knock-out in final second

AFTER three years playing together in the local school competition, Narranga Knights boys basketballers have proved the only important statistic is the final score.

The Knights are now North Coast champions after a 27-26 win over Byron Bay after scores were level at 26-all in the very last second of the game.

It was then Asher Buckley went to pop a lay-up but was fouled and given two free throws.

Asher missed the first but swished his second to put the Knights into the top eight in NSW.

Jade Kitching and Lachlan White led the team offensively while Sonny Allen and Levi Bourne were rebounding left and right under the net.

Those boys have played their hearts out all season alongside team mates Benjamin Booth, Patrick Buist, Finn Hardy, Jonathon Orange and Taj Rae.

Together they earned the opportunity to play in this regional elimination game by claiming victories over Tyalla, Kororo, Boambee, Sandy Beach and Nambucca.

Next up is the NSW PSSA Championship Knockout tournament in Sutherland later this month where they will proudly play Griffith North first up.