Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Serena Williams puts an arm around Naomi Osaka at the trophy ceremony.
Serena Williams puts an arm around Naomi Osaka at the trophy ceremony.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

‘I felt like I had to apologise’

by Charlotte Willis
11th Sep 2018 2:03 AM

NAOMI Osaka has spoken about the mixed emotions she felt after beating her childhood idol Serena Williams in a US Open final marred by controversy.

Two days after winning her first Grand Slam title, the 20-year-old said she was "really emotional" up on the podium standing beside Williams, admitting she felt like she had to apologise to fans of the former world No 1.

"I felt a little bit sad because I wasn't really sure if (the crowd) were booing at me or if it wasn't the outcome that they wanted," Osaka said during an interview on NBC's Today show.

"I also could sympathise because I've been a fan of Serena my whole life. And I knew how badly the crowd wanted her to win, I don't know, I was just really emotional up there."

Osaka's win in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Saturday was overshadowed by boos when Williams was slapped with a violation by chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the second set.

Osaka, who has lived in America most of her life but represents the country of her birth, Japan, said she wasn't aware of what was happening while her opponent argued with the umpire - eventuating in her being penalised a point, and then an entire game after she called him a "thief".

"I just felt like everyone was sort of unhappy out there and I knew it wasn't the ending that everyone wanted it to be. In my dreams I won in a very tough, competitive match, so I just felt very emotional and that I had to apologise," Osaka said.

She said she was overwhelmed when her long-time tennis idol congratulated her during the post-match interview.

"I felt really happy because I sort of felt that she knew I was crying … It just made me happy overall."

editors picks naomi osaka serena williams tennis us open

Top Stories

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear their partner will be able to track down their residential addresses through their child’s My Health Record.

    • 11th Sep 2018 4:26 AM
    Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    premium_icon Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    News Coffee shop could breathe fresh air into retail complex.

    Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    premium_icon Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    News A man is in custody charged with child pornography and drug offences

    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    News Todd Blewitt riding in the name of his son, a brain tumour survivor.

    Local Partners