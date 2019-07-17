Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Business

Nanny paid just $2 an hour to work up to 106-hour a week

by Campbell Gellie
17th Jul 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney businessman and his wife are being chased for $155,000 for allegedly paying their nanny $2.33 an hour, forcing her to work up to 106 hours a week and giving her two days off in a year.

The Fair Work Ombudsman launched proceedings in the Federal Court against Award Global managing director Tony Lam and his wife Tiffanie Tong on Tuesday.

The regulator alleged Mr Lam made Filipino nanny Joan Doren Calderon Romero work between 88 and 106 hours a day for $12,574 a year.

The Statement of Claim filed to the Federal Court by the ombudsman states Ms Romero worked for the Lam family from May 2016 to May 2017.

She was given two days off, one in October and another in April.

It states Ms Romero was responsible for looking after the Lam's two children, school runs, cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, and gardening at the family's Pitt St apartment.

Ms Romero was expected to work from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and 7am to 11am on weekends.

The next court listing is October 29.

More Stories

nanny overworked underpayment

Top Stories

    Mental health slashing decades off Aussie lives

    Mental health slashing decades off Aussie lives

    Health It’s already a major issue across Australia, but now startling new research shows a common problem has created a 20-year gap in life expectancy.

    Mayor disappointed by cultural divide

    premium_icon Mayor disappointed by cultural divide

    News Mayor Denise Knight responds to Andrew Fraser's claims

    FATAL: Man dies in hospital following two-car crash

    premium_icon FATAL: Man dies in hospital following two-car crash

    News A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour.

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant