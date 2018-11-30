Gold Coast dunes full of used ‘nang’ canisters

THE sand dunes directly in front of Surf Regency are full of nitrous oxide canisters.

In less than five minutes in the area in front of Laycock St the Gold Coast Bulletin found 15 nitrous oxide canisters, containers and balloons which are often used to inhale the gas.

But they're not just found in the an area right next to the Schoolies main stage.

They're found at the bottom of swimming pools and apartment coffee tables, according to Schoolies quizzed yesterday.

Nitrous oxide canisters or nangs, found on the sand dunes just metres away from a hotel where a schoolie plunged to his death from a balcony after allegedly inhaling nitrous oxide. Picture: Nic McElroy

Just say the word "nangs" to Schoolies and you'll either get a look of recognition from the school leavers, which will be either be a cheeky smile - or disgust.

"I've never done them and I'd never plan to, I've watched someone do it before and it's the lowest of the low," said a teenage girl who was not a fan of the legal high yesterday.

She explained that it was unnerving to watch someone laugh hysterically as they appear to almost black out.

Screenshots and photos from the Gold Coast Schoolies 2018 Facebook page show the use of "nangs".

"You just lose all consciousness, it seemed pretty disgusting, I've seen some people do some stuff and it's like nah not that stuff (when I'm offered nangs)."

She said the legal highs which are accessible from supermarkets, online or even kitchen cabinets were rife throughout the Schoolies in Surfers Paradise.

"They're everywhere, I've seen them in pools and on the beach," she said.

"If you're at a unit you'll just see them there."

Some Schoolies appear to feign ignorance when asked about "nangs", "cream bowls" or "whippets", before sniggering to their mates as they walk away.

Other Schoolies are more upfront and explain that it was not just a drug of choice for school leavers.

"There's so many nangs around, if we walk down the beach you'll see so many around," he said.

"It's not even just the Schoolies, it's everyone generally."