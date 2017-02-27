Nana Glen snatches victory from jaws of defeat

CLEAN BOWLED: Dorrigo batsman Oli Sandstrom leaves alone a delivery he should've played at against Nana Glen. CHDCA cricket 25 February 2017 Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

RATHER than dwell on the disappointment of failing in its bid to gain first innings points, Nana Glen bounced back in extraordinary fashion to claim an outright victory against Dorrigo.

Nana Glen needed to make 15 more runs to claim first innings points but with only one wicket in hand. The run chase fell seven runs short but that wasn't the end of the story.

In an incredible hour of play, Nana Glen needed less than 18 overs to dismiss Dorrigo for only 51.

Josh Bartlett shone with the ball taking 5-23 in a rare innings where sundries was the top scorer.

In reply Nana Glen needed only 56 deliveries to reach the required target.

While the outright win was a great result, getting only six points instead of 10 because of the first innings loss means Sawtell will win the minor premiership and have home ground advantage in the major semi final.

The result also means Diggers have lost all hope of sneaking into the top two with only this weekend's one-day matches remaining before the semi's begin.

Diggers overcame Coffs Colts but there were some nervous moments.

When the Diggers boys lost their eighth wicket they still needed 20 more runs for victory.

Russel Gardner stepped up and struck some lusty late blows to ensure to make sure it was Diggers who won despite the efforts of matt Francis who took 4-69 off 26 overs.