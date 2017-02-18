Nana Glen's not giving up the chase yet

BAT AND BALL: Matt Francis is best known for his accurate bowling but was a hero with the bat on Thursday.

NANA Glen is aware the chances of it winning the minor premiership are small but they haven't given up hope.

Aided by top of the table Sawtell having the bye over the next two weekends, Nana Glen captain Justin Saker admits it will be tough ask to close the 13 point gap it currently trails Sawtell by but they're going to give it their all.

"I don't think we can catch Sawtell but you never know,” Saker said.

"They might the lose the last game and open the door for us.”

This afternoon sees the start of a pair of two-day matches being played at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

Nana Glen plays the bottom placed Dorrigo and Saker said the hopes are to try and gain a result as quickly as possible to try and take the wet weather forecast for next week completely out of play.

Diggers and Coffs Colts currently sit in third and fourth positions on the table respectively and their meeting this afternoon could provide a much needed confidence boost for either side before the semi finals start in three weeks time.

On Thursday night, Coffs Colts produced a nail biting win in Twenty20 action.

Chasing a modest Diggers total, the Colts still needed five runs to win when their ninth wicket fell but Matt Francis and Scott Jennings ensured the last nervy runs were made.

Nana Glen comfortably accounted for Dorrigo in the other match played on the night.

The Twenty20 final will be played on Thursday and will see Nana Glen meet Sawtell.