Nana Glen's batting clicks into top gear

NANA Glen's much vaunted batting line-up has more often than not this summer been more Datsun 120Y than Lamborghini but on Saturday it performed like a well oiled Formula 1 machine.

Nana Glen took control of the weekend's final against Diggers with a powerful batting display that sent in to a second consecutive grand final.

From the moment they won the toss and decided to bat the Lizards were in control.

A 147 run second wicket stand between Brodie Bartlett and Justin Saker at almost a run a ball set up Nana Glen's mammoth total of 9-339.

Both batsman flayed the Diggers bowling attack to all parts of the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground on their way to both being dismissed desperately short of centuries. Saker (94 off 85 balls) was particularly punishing as hit eight boundaries and five sixes.

When Bartlett was out for 92, Nana Glen had already reached 3-211 with plenty of overs to spare.

Diggers fought back at one stage to take 4-6 to possibly dismiss the opposition for less than 300 and give themselves a chance but an unbeaten 33 from Ben Watson at the tail helped Nana Glen to set an imposing target.

The run chase couldn't have started any worse for Diggers on Sunday.

The top three batsmen were all out with only seven runs on the board and the tale of woe continued from there as Diggers was dismissed for only 73. Russ Gardner was the only batsman to reach double figures with his unbeaten 53.

Josh Bartlett was the chief destroyer with the ball taking 6-10 off 10 overs.

GRAND FINALS

First Grade: Sawtell v Nana Glen at Richardson Park.

Second Grade: Sawtell Gold v Sawtell Blue at Richardson Park No2.

Third grade: Urunga v Nana Glen at Urunga.

Fourth grade: Northern Districts v Coffs Colts Red at Clive Joass Memorial Sports Park.